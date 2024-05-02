Readiness Of Fortifications, Situation At Front: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

“I held a Staff meeting. I heard an extensive report on the readiness of fortifications in the border regions and the areas of active hostilities. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the State Special Transport Service Oleksandr Yakovets presented the report. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotations of units," Zelensky informed.

According to him, the meeting also addressed the pace and requirements for staffing new brigades. Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov provided an update on the schedule of weapons deliveries from partners as part of the announced aid packages.

Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshyn reported on the pace of production of drones and EW equipment and the supply of drones and EW equipment to the front and to key facilities.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 38 billion to construct fortifications in 14 regions.

