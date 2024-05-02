Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Enemy Drone Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense forces were activated in the region. The defenders of the sky shot down a drone over the Kryvyi Rih district," Lysak wrote.

He thanked the Air Command East for their work.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolota Balka in the Kherson region. A local resident sustained a blast injury and a neck injury.

Photo: Joint Forces Command