Invaders Shell Village In Kupiansk District, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling of the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, has killed a man.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the invaders fired at the village of Novoosynove in the Kurylivka territorial community at around 19:00 on May 2, killing a 66-year-old man.

The attack damaged private houses and outbuildings in the village.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.