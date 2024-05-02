CDD Extinguishes Fire Inside "Hangar In Mafraq Houses Several Stores

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra)--The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said that civil defense teams responded to a fire that started inside a "hangar" that houses a veterinarian clinic, a carpentry shop, and an operator that makes furniture and supplies.The "hangar" is located in the Balama area of the Mafraq governorate, 80km north of capital Amman and has a total area of 700 meters.He added that with assistance from the directorates of civil defense east of Irbid, Zarqa, and Jerash, as well as the police and municipality directorates in Balama, the fire and ambulance teams in the Mafraq governorate were able to completely put out the fire, control it, and stop it from spreading to nearby areas.He continued by saying that many people had shortness of breath as a result of breathing in the gases released by the fire, and the ambulance teams worked to give them oxygen inside the collective ambulance and ambulances at the fire site, as well as the necessary first aid, so they wouldn't have to be taken to the hospital.The nature of the burning materials caused a heavy rise in smoke during the fire extinguishment operations, which involved dozens of operational civil defense mechanisms and a large number of human cadres from civil defense and police. An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire.