Palestinian Welcomes Colombia's Decision To Cut Ties With Israel

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN/

The Presidency welcomed on Thursday the advanced and courageous positions taken by Colombia regarding stopping the ongoing Israeli

genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the announcement by Colombian President Gustavo Petro of his country's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel, due to its grave violations of international law and international legitimacy.

The Presidency appreciated what was stated in President Petro's speech, during which he referred to the necessity of respecting the values of humanity, and said that“killing the Palestinian people means killing humanity,” stressing the fact that Palestine today embodies the absence of international humanitarian law, and the obstruction of international legitimacy by force of arms, and at the same time reminding

the countries of the world must stand up to their responsibilities and reject what is happening to humanity as a result of what the Palestinian people are exposed to.

The Presidency affirmed that these noble positions taken by Colombia, the government and people, constitute an example for the world to follow, to bind the Israeli occupation authorities to the resolutions of international legitimacy and to comply with international law.

It added that Israel, the occupying power, cannot continue the genocide it is practicing against the Palestinian people despite the issuance of Security Council Resolution No. 2728 calling for an immediate ceasefire, and despite the International Court of Justice imposing emergency measures against it to compel it to comply with the Genocide Convention, it continues despite all of this without accountability or consequences.

The Presidency renewed its call on the international community to take more decisive stances regarding the crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people, not to allow Israel to continue with its crimes and violations, and to oblige it to implement the international principles and obligations imposed on it under international law and international humanitarian law.