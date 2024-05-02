IFFCO Receives Government Approval For Nano Liquid Zinc And Copper Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 2 (KNN) Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco), a major fertiliser manufacturer, announced that the central government has approved its two new nano technology-based products - nano liquid zinc and nano liquid copper for a period of three years under the Fertiliser Control Order.

These innovative nano fertilisers aim to help mitigate deficiencies of the essential micronutrients zinc and copper in agricultural crops, thereby boosting productivity.

Awasthi highlighted the importance of zinc and copper for plant growth and development. Zinc is crucial for enzyme functioning, while copper is required for enzymatic activities, chlorophyll production, and seed formation. Addressing the deficiencies of these micronutrients through nano formulations can increase crop yields, quality, and nutritional value.

"These new nano formulations will help ameliorate zinc and copper deficiencies in crops, increase crop yield and quality, and address the issue of malnutrition," Awasthi stated.

He congratulated the Iffco team for this achievement, which will pave the way for farmers' prosperity and agricultural sustainability.

Iffco has already introduced nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP in the past. The cooperative has facilitated the establishment of nano urea plants by providing technology to other companies.

Till February 2024, over 7 crore nano urea bottles (500 ml each) have been sold, with one bottle being equivalent to one bag (45 kg) of conventional urea.

While Iffco did not specify a launch date for the new nano liquid zinc and copper products, these additions to their portfolio further demonstrate the company's commitment to leveraging nanotechnology for enhanced agricultural productivity and sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)