Iphone Alarm Stopped Going Off? Don't Worry, Apple Is Working On A Fix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is facing a new alarm issue with iPhones, and the firm has received several complaints in recent days. These iPhone users have struggled to get up on time and have arrived late to work, which is a valid reason to inform your supervisor, but he is unlikely to accept it.

iPhones are known to have issues, but this is the first time we've seen so many complaints about their iPhone alarms not going off, indicating that the problem is with the iPhone's Clock app. The impacted consumers have reported that their iPhone alarm went silent or did not activate for the duration of the period they had set it.

While Apple has acknowledged the issue, it has yet to elucidate its root cause or provide guidance on how users can prevent oversleeping. The extent of the problem and whether it affects specific iPhone models remain unclear.

Reddit's social boards are flooded with complaints about the iPhone alarm, indicating that this is not a unique incident. Apple admitting to the problem is a positive sign, since customers may expect a rapid repair, potentially with an out-of-the-box iOS update that includes the solution to your iPhone alarm working again.

However, the corporation has not said what the exact cause of the alarm's failure may be. Some inquisitive minds have suggested that the attention awareness function on iPhones is to blame for your alarm not going off this morning.

This feature basically considers when the iPhone is being used with parameters like if the volume is kept low, or the screen brightness is not dimmed.

iPhone users have this function activated by default, but they may turn it off. The alarm issue is most likely related to this function, and the fault may affect the iPhone Clock app.

Apple is also working on providing you more control over your iPhone while it goes in for repair. The iOS 17.5 beta version includes a new feature called repair state, which keeps Find My iPhone turned on even after you've sent it in for repair.