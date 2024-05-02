SEXY Photos: Ashu Reddy Flaunts Her Curves In BOLD Black Sheer Corset Gown; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu actress Ashu Reddy looks stunning in a black transparent slit dress. She opted for glowy makeup, a shade of pink lip colour and smokey eyes.

Ashu Reddy is a well-known actress in the Telugu cinema industry, noted for both her acting abilities and her impeccable fashion sense. She has a large social media following and routinely communicates with them by releasing photographs and videos from her photoshoots.

In her most recent photoshoot video, Ashu looks stunning in a black transparent slit dress. The actor from A Masterpiece: Rise of Superhero showed off her toned figure, emanating hotness with her sensual dances.

The 28-year-old actress wore glowy makeup, a shade of pale pink lipstick, and smoky eyes. Ashu added the song Lamaallem by singer Saad Lamjarred to the video.



Ashu's fans and coworkers were ecstatic with the video and left glowing comments. "You're looking damn hot," one commenter said.

Many people also noted that Telugu actress Ashu Reddy resembled the Khushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In another series of photos, Ashu wore a sexy black body-hugging dress, and her red lipstick makeup look went viral.

She is wearing a black leather midi-dress with a plunging neckline. To complete her image, she wears her blow-dried hair down in lovely waves.

For makeup, she chose a perfect base, eyeliner on the lids, softly flushed cheeks, and bright red lips.

The caption read,“Dark and bold”

and she also used the

hashtags,

“dark little dress” and“be your boss”.

One of the users commented,“Wow, looking beautiful and hot.”“Uff! Ashu, you beauty!”,

read another comment.

Ashu made her acting debut with her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. She immediately became a household name, gaining popularity among a huge segment of the population.



She recently appeared in a film called A Masterpiece: Rise of Superhero. Suku Purvaj directed the film, which also stars Arvind Krishna, Srikanth Kandragula, and Manish Gilada.



This film, produced by Cinema Bandi, is now under post-production and will be released shortly. Ashu also appeared in the Krishna Chaitanya-directed film Chal Mohan Ranga.