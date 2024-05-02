Some 26 Kuwaiti Aid Trucks Enter Jordan On Way To Gaza - KRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 2 (KUNA) -- Around 26 trucks laden with Kuwaiti aid arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman en route to the Gaza Strip, the country's Red Crescent Society (KRCS) chief Maha Al-Barjas said on Thursday.

The aid, delivered in conjunction with the Kuwaiti charity's counterparts in the Hashemite Kingdom, runs the gamut from healthcare equipment to food supplies, she told KUNA after a relief program for Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The latest batch of aid comes after Kuwait launched a humanitarian "air bridge" to allow the urgent delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, in light of the catastrophic conditions there, she underlined. (end)

