Amir Of Qatar Discusses Regional Issues With UNCPGA


5/2/2024 10:04:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Thursday with members of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the developments in the Middle East.
A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during the meeting of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the members of the UNGA in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The statement pointed out that during the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were reviewed, especially the developments in the Middle East and the efforts exerted to face regional and international challenges. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

