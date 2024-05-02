Amir Of Qatar Discusses Regional Issues With UNCPGA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Thursday with members of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the developments in the Middle East.
A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during the meeting of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the members of the UNGA in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The statement pointed out that during the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were reviewed, especially the developments in the Middle East and the efforts exerted to face regional and international challenges. (end)
sss
MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108166829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.