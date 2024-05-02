Comedians Mubeen, Kettan & Sugandha Present 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Gag

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Comedians Mubeen Saudagar, Kettan Singh and Sugandha Mishra will be seen presenting a comic take on the iconic movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in the new episode of 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge', leaving actress Huma Qureshi in splits with the craziness.

The upcoming episode will celebrate Indian cinema with its 'Bollywood Meri Jaan' special, with ace comedian Mubeen joining the seasoned comedians for this fun episode.

Interestingly, 'Madness ki Malkin' Huma, who made her debut with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was thoroughly entertained with the act and reminisced about her days of being a part of this film.

She said: " 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was my first film, and it's such an iconic film for our country. It was so crazy, and your craziness here added another level of madness. You really entertained us."

Complimenting Mubeen Saudagar, she added: "Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are legends of our country, and Mubeen, what you did felt like you'd absorbed and embodied it. Amazing. You really made me remember all my castmates."

Huma and Mubeen will also recreate a romantic scene from 'Gangs of Wasseypur', making everyone relive the iconic scene of the film.

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9:30 p.m. on Sony.