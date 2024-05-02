Ukraine's Air Force Says Cannot Disclose Exact Date For Delivery Of F-16S To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force cannot disclose the exact date when F-16 fighter jets will appear in Ukraine.

Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We cannot disclose the exact date when the F-16s will appear. There are reports in the public domain that they will appear in June, but we are waiting for the official announcement and only then will we be able to report that these aircraft are in service with the Air Force. Now we have to be patient. In addition, our infrastructure is being prepared to receive these aircraft and ensure their proper maintenance," he said.

Yevlash added that the capabilities of the F-16 jets are much higher than those of the modernized Soviet aircraft that are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force.

On April 27, the Belgian government confirmed the possibility of supplying the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this year and increasing air defense assistance to the country.

Photo: Ekathimerini