Enemy Attempting To Break Through Front Line In Three Sectors - Defense Forces

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"The situation in these three sectors (Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka) has escalated, heavy fighting continues. Nevertheless, it is under the control of the defense forces. The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line. The enemy focused main efforts on several sectors, thereby creating a certain advantage in terms of its forces and resources," said Voloshyn.

According to him, the front line is changing dynamically. The Russian army continued its efforts to storm the Ukrainian positions, deploying all types of weapons - artillery, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy's goal is to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, the enemy is engaged in less active assault operations than in neighboring sectors. "The defense forces managed to improve their tactical position in the area of Serebrianka forest," he said.

As reported, Russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of May 2 reached 470,870 troops, including 1,030 killed or wounded in action over the past day.