'Prajwal Revanna Rapes 400 Women And...': Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At BJP For Forming Alliance With JD(S)

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, for the sex scandal that have unveiled in the last few days. Gandhi called the crime 'mass rape' and blamed BJP for supporting former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.

“Every BJP leader was aware Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist, yet they supported him, formed alliance with JD(S)”, said Rahul Gandhi an elections rally in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi claimed,“Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos”.



MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108165354