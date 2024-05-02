UCLA Campus Chaos: Anti-Israel Protesters Hurl 'Shame On You' Chants At Police Amid Heavy Deployment (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As darkness fell on Wednesday, a large contingent of helmeted police officers arrived at the University of California, Los Angeles campus to dismantle a pro-Palestinian protest camp that had been targeted by pro-Israel supporters the previous night. This incident at UCLA represents the latest escalation in tensions on US college campuses, where demonstrations regarding Israel's actions in Gaza have sparked confrontations among students, university officials, and law enforcement.

As the sun began to set, officers clad in tactical gear gradually made their way onto the UCLA campus, where a cluster of tents housed a crowd of demonstrators. Among the protesters, some were observed wearing hard hats, goggles, and respirator masks in readiness for the impending raid, which came a day after the university deemed the encampment unauthorized.

Outside the tent city, hundreds of additional pro-Palestinian activists gathered, hurling chants of "Shame on you" at the police while banging drums and brandishing Palestinian flags, as law enforcement officers advanced onto the campus premises.

Clad in traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, many demonstrators echoed chants of "Disclose, divest, we will not stop. We will not rest," and "Free free Palestine." In contrast, a smaller group of protesters waving Israeli flags encouraged police to disband the encampment, shouting, "Hey hey, ho-ho, the occupation has got to go."

Throughout the standoff, police officers remained stationed on the outskirts of the tent area for several hours, seemingly allowing the crowd of onlookers to disperse. They awaited instructions from commanding officers to dismantle barricades and move into the encampment to apprehend those occupants who refused to vacate.

Before taking action, police utilized a loudspeaker to urge demonstrators to vacate the protest area located in a grassy plaza between the iconic twin-tower auditorium Royce Hall and the main undergraduate library.

The decision to clear the area came after UCLA canceled classes for the day due to a violent altercation that erupted between the occupants of the encampment and a group of masked counter-demonstrators. The surprise assault occurred late Tuesday night, prompting the university to take precautionary measures.

Up until the melee, the occupants of the outdoor protest camp, established the previous week, had maintained a peaceful presence. However, during the clash, both sides exchanged blows and deployed pepper spray. Members of the pro-Palestinian group alleged that they were targeted with fireworks and physically assaulted with bats and sticks. University officials attributed the disturbance to "instigators" and pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The confrontation persisted for two to three hours into early Wednesday morning before police finally restored order. A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom later condemned the "limited and delayed campus law enforcement response" to the unrest as "unacceptable."

As an expanded police force moved in to clear the encampment on Wednesday night, some protesters voiced their frustration by shouting, "Where were you yesterday?" UCLA officials announced that campus operations would resume on a limited basis for Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday night's police operation followed a similar crackdown in New York City, where pro-Palestinian activists occupying a building at Columbia University were arrested, and a tent city on the Ivy League school's campus was removed. Mayor Eric Adams stated that approximately 300 people were arrested at Columbia and City College of New York, with many facing charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

The clashes at UCLA and in New York are indicative of the significant surge in student activism witnessed in the United States, reminiscent of the anti-racism rallies and marches of 2020. Additionally, ninety pro-Palestinian demonstrators, comprising both students and outsiders, were arrested at Dartmouth University in New Hampshire on Wednesday, according to the Hanover Police Department. They faced charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

The demonstrations come after Hamas terrorists rom the Gaza Strip attacked southern Israel on October 7 and the Israeli army launched an assault on the Palestinian enclave that followed.

In recent days, students at numerous schools across the United States have rallied or established tent encampments, advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging schools to divest from companies that support the Israeli government. However, many of these demonstrations have resulted in schools calling in police to suppress the protests.

These nationwide protests have sparked counter-demonstrations, with some accusing the pro-Palestinian activists of promoting anti-Jewish sentiment. On the other hand, individuals aligned with the pro-Palestinian cause, including Jewish individuals critical of Israeli actions in Gaza, argue that they are unfairly labeled as antisemitic for criticizing the Israeli government and voicing support for human rights.

The issue has acquired political dimensions as the US presidential election approaches in November, with Republicans alleging that certain university administrators turn a blind eye to antisemitic rhetoric and harassment. This political backdrop has intensified the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on college campuses, raising questions about free speech, academic freedom, and the boundaries of legitimate protest.