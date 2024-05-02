Omar Abdullah Files Nomination For J&K's Baramulla LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.
Omar Abdullah accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters filed his nomination papers before the district development commissioner Baramulla who is the returning officer of the constituency.
Sajad Gani Lone of the People's Conference (NC) and the incarcerated former legislator, Engineer Rashid have already filed papers for this Lok Sabha seat.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti has fielded former Rajya Sabha member, Fayaz Ahmad Mir from the constituency.
The constituency goes to polls on May 20.
