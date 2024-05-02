DSEK Orders Change In School Timings In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timings within municipal limits of Srinagar from May 6.
“Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, all Government and Private Recognized Schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with immediate effect from 06.05.2024,” DSEK said in an order.ADVERTISEMENT
