General Staff: 121 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 121 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

“In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched five missile attacks, 63 air strikes, and 72 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged,” the report says.



Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Velyka Danylivka, Slobozhanske, Kupiansk, Borova in the Kharkiv region; Dyliivka, Solovyove, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, Progress, Umanske, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Lobkove, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Tiahynyka, Veletenske in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, and continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, Kopanky in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, 14 enemy attacks were repelled near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terniv in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks in the Bilohorivka area, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Progres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 22 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

“Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck one command post, one UAV ground control station and eight areas where enemy personnel were concentrated," the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

As reported, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 1, 2024, amounted to about 469,840 troops.