Foreign Secretary Urges Bhutan To Reduce Fees For Bangladeshi Travellers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden to reduce Bhutan's sustainable development fees for Bangladeshi travellers at the third Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries held in Thimphu on April 19.

As per Bangladesh's request, the Bhutanese side said, they would positively consider the proposal to reduce fees for Bangladeshi tourists to enhance tourism and people to people contact between the two countries.

Multifaceted bilateral relations were discussed at the FOC between the two parties. Both the Foreign Secretaries expressed satisfaction on the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan, said a release.

They agreed to promote further cooperation across sectors like trade and commerce, health, investment, connectivity, power and energy, tourism, culture and education, among others.