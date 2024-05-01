Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

The net result of the FOMC on Wednesday for bonds was that 2Y US Treasury yields fell 7.5 basis points to 4.96%, while 10Y yields fell 5.2 bp to 4.628%. After falling for much of the session, EURUSD recovered and pushed back above 1.07. It is 1.0714 at the time of writing. Other G-10 currencies followed a similar path and made gains against the USD after earlier losses. The JPY had a more abrupt rally, dropping to 153 at one stage before bouncing back up to the mid-155 level. This has got the market talking again about possible Bank of Japan intervention, though the BoJ remains mute on this issue. With most of Asia off on vacation yesterday, there was little action in Asian FX markets. China is off for the remainder of the week. US stocks initially rallied on the FOMC decision, before having a complete change of heart and making a total reversal. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended slightly down on the day, though equity futures suggest that today's open may be positive.

Today, the US macro calendar looks busy but it is mainly filled with second-tier releases and final numbers for already published data. US trade data for March may be worth a quick look in addition to first-quarter 2024 unit labour costs.

Compared to March, the CPI index didn't change in April. The softness in the sequential growth rate was concentrated in food (-1.2%), while transport (0.9%) and service prices such as recreation (0.5%) and restaurant/hotels (0.3%) continued to rise. The recent pick-up in global commodity prices, combined with the weak KRW will likely keep inflation sticky in the coming months. Food prices should fall further with better harvesting and government efforts. But second-round effects from energy price rises and the weak KRW will add more inflationary pressures.

The government's efforts to contain inflation will also continue. Utility prices are likely to remain unchanged, import tariffs on fresh food could be lowered, and fuel tax cuts are likely to be extended. On top of this, base effects will help to push headline inflation down sharply to the low 2% range from August, allowing the BoK to send easing signals and begin its easing cycle early in the fourth quarter.