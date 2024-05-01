China Sets Next Friday As Date For Launching Chang'e-6 Lunar Probe Into Space

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China announced Wednsday that it will launch the Chang'e-6 lunar probe into space next Friday.

The Chinese National Space Administration said in a statement that the probe is scheduled to collect samples from the far side of the moon, which represents a mission that will be the first of its kind in human history, noting that preparations for the mission are currently underway smoothly at the Wenchang Centerfor space launch in Hainan Province, south of the country.

It explained that the Long March-5Y8 carrier missile will be supplied with propellant soon, noting that the technical team designed 10 trajectories for the missile.

It also pointed out that the Wenchang Space Launch Center carried out today the final test before the launch, which comprehensively covered all relevant systems, and the centers meteorological system also strengthened monitoring and analysis operations to ensure the success of the launch.