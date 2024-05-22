Ukraine's President, German Foreign Minister discuss strengthening air defense

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock convened in Kiev on Tuesday for discussions centering on the reinforcement of Ukraine's air defense capabilities, as detailed by the presidential press service. The meeting underscored Germany's proposal to procure additional air defense systems, including Patriot missile systems, and extend them to Ukraine, with the aim of enhancing the nation's defensive capabilities. Additionally, they explored the feasibility of promptly supplying anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany to Ukraine.



Amid the dialogue, Leader Zelensky provided Minister Baerbock with a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing situation along the Russia-Ukraine conflict frontlines. Zelensky expressed appreciation for Germany's unwavering military assistance and financial aid, underscoring their importance in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Minister Baerbock's visit to Ukraine holds significance, marking her seventh trip to the country since the onset of the full-scale conflict. She highlighted Germany's proactive role in the "global initiative" aimed at fortifying Ukraine's air defense capabilities, revealing that the initiative has successfully secured approximately 1 billion euros, equivalent to about 1.09 billion U.S. dollars, in funding for Ukraine's air defense forces. The initiative reflects a concerted international effort to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities and ensure its ability to effectively respond to security challenges.

