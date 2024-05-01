King Expresses Condolences To UAE President Over Passing Of Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

Amman, May 1 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable of condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi ruler's representative in Al Ain Region.

