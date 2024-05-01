Reyada Medical Centre Conducts Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reyada Medical Centre along with Fun-Day Club, hosted a blood donation drive at the facility in association with Hamad Medical Corporation recently.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from a diverse array of people, including many employees of Reyada Medical Centre underscoring the steadfast commitment to community welfare and the promotion of better health for all.

The blood donation drive exemplifies Reyada Medical Centre's dedication to actively engage in initiatives that contribute to the well-being of society. The aim is also to inspire individuals to embrace the noble act of giving back to the community, particularly in the realm of healthcare.

Jamsheer Hamza, Managing Director of Reyada Medical Centre, said,“We are immensely proud to witness the overwhelming response to our blood donation drive. This event embodies Reyada's ethos of compassion and service towards humanity. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all donors for their selfless contribution towards saving lives.”

Dr. Abdul Kalam, the Executive Director of Reyada Medical Centre, said,“The success of this blood donation drive reaffirms our belief in the power of collective action to effect positive change in society. Through initiatives like these, we endeavor to foster a culture of health consciousness and community solidarity.”

As a token of appreciation, Reyada Medical Centre extended its gratitude to donors by providing them with comprehensive health check-up vouchers and privilege discount cards.

Reyada Medical Centre operates from 7am until 12am, every day of the week, to accommodate the diverse needs of patients. This JCI accredited multispeciality medical facility offers a comprehensive range of medical services and houses more than 18 departments including Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Opticals and Physiotherapy supported by cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to delivering world-class healthcare to the community.

