Hungary And Slovakia Block EU's Response To Georgia

Hungary and Slovakia have blocked a statement on behalf of all27 EU states regarding the adoption of the law on Transparency ofForeign Influence in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The EC said that the statement itself would be made in adifferent format.

It should be noted that yesterday the Parliament of Georgiaadopted the draft law on foreign agents in the third reading. Thediscussion of the bill took place against the background ofprotests and fights between deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream- Democratic Georgia party and opposition parties that oppose thelaw.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the 12 EU states called for arecord of what retaliatory measures will follow from Brussels inthe event of the final adoption of the controversial law.

In addition, the European Parliament adopted a tough resolutionlisting recommended responses. These include personal sanctions,revision of the visa-free regime of Georgia and the EU, suspensionof financial assistance, refusal to start negotiations on thecountry's accession to the community.