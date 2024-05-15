Egyptian Official Denies Reports Of Major Discovery Around Khufu Pyramid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Ashraf Mohi El-Din, director general of the administration ofthe Giza plateau, where the ancient Egyptian pyramids are located,told reporters that claims that great discoveries were made in thearea adjacent to the Great Pyramid of Khufu are not true, Azernews reports.

Mohi El-Din noted that during the radar survey conducted inApril 2023, an underground cavity of unknown nature and content, aswell as artifacts, was discovered.

Thus, a joint Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission waslaunched to excavate the site of this sinkhole.

An Egyptian official said that the mission is actively engagedin excavations these days, but there have been no newarchaeological discoveries in the area. He noted that after thecompletion of the mission, regardless of the results of theexcavations, a detailed report will be submitted to thegovernment.