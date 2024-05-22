UP Woman Insists On Staying With Teen Lover, Police Face Piquant Situation

(MENAFN- IANS) Shamli (UP), May 22 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has created a piquant situation for the police by insisting that she wants to stay in the house of her 16-year-old lover and will marry him.

She had befriended the boy on social media.

The minor's family in Shamli claimed the woman had been staying in their house for the past few days and when she was asked to leave, she threatened to kill herself.

The boy's father and other relatives first approached the local police and when they“failed to resolve the matter”, the family went to the Shamli district magistrate.

His father said,“My son is not educated. He does not do any work. He became friends with the woman on social media and now she is staying here and threatening to commit suicide if we throw her out.”

Police said that they sent the woman home by handing her to relatives, but she came back because her family refused to keep her there as“she has brought a bad name to them”.

Station House Officer (Kairana) Virendra Kumar said on Wednesday,“This is a strange situation for us, too. The woman insists on staying with the minor. She was handed over to the women's welfare wing by police, but she returned from there as well. Her parents have been summoned to the thana. If they do not take her back, she will be sent to a women's shelter home.”