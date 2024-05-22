(MENAFN- The Conversation)



Australian Women and Girls' Health Research (AWaGHR) Centre within the School of Public Health

About This Opportunity

Join the prestigious Australian Women and Girls' Health Research (AWaGHR) Centre at the UQ School of Public Health, a leading institution ranked among the top 50 worldwide universities. We are actively seeking an exceptional Senior Research Fellow to drive forward our pioneering work in women and girls' health research.

In this pivotal role, you will have the opportunity to shape and develop a robust research program contributing to the advancement of health and health service use for women and girls. Your expertise will play a vital role in shaping research directions and fostering innovation within our dynamic Centre.

As a Senior Research Fellow, you will leverage your extensive research experience in women's health service use (particularly Medicare and PBS usage) to lead and contribute to groundbreaking studies, publishing your findings in esteemed international and national journals. You will also play a key role in securing research funding, driving projects that aim to translate research knowledge into tangible improvements in clinical practice and public health policies.

Key responsibilities of the role include:



Conducting high-quality research, based on longitudinal survey data linked with administrative health data, with a focus on impactful outcomes for women and girls' health.

Supervising and mentoring research students, fostering their development and growth.

Collaborating with stakeholders at local, national, and international levels to drive strategic research initiatives.

Demonstrating exemplary citizenship and service, aligning with the values of the AWaGHR Centre and the School of Public Health. Engaging in administrative processes and external service activities to enhance partnerships and collaborations.

This is a full-time, fixed-term position through until 30th June 2027. At Academic level C, the full-time equivalent base salary will be in the range $132,201 - $152,202, plus a generous super allowance of up to 17%. The total FTE package will be up to $154,676 - $178,076 annually. As these roles are covered by an Enterprise Agreement, you will also receive regular remuneration increases in line with the Enterprise Agreement.

This is a research focused position. Further information can be found by viewing UQ's Criteria for Academic Performance .

The greater benefits of joining the UQ community are broad: from being part of a Group of Eight university, to recognition of prior service with other Australian universities, up to 26 weeks of paid parental leave, 17.5% annual leave loading, flexible working arrangements including hybrid on site/WFH options and flexible start/finish times, and genuine career progression opportunities via the academic promotions process.





About You



Completion of a PhD in pharmacy, epidemiology, public health, biostatistics, medicine or a related discipline. Additional qualifications in pharmacy or medicine will be well regarded.

National recognition in women and girls' health and health service research, with an internationally developing profile and an established record of publications in reputed refereed journal and presenting at conferences.

A strong record of successfully seeking, obtaining and managing external research funding.

A solid record of supervision of Honours and Research Higher Degree students to successful completion. A growing record of meaningful internal service roles in conjunction with a strong contribution to external activities

Desirable



Understanding of longitudinal cohort studies and administrative data sets related to health in Australia

Demonstrated commitment to public health and to the wellbeing of Australian women and girls. Experience in interdisciplinary projects outside of single conventional research trajectories

In addition, the following mandatory requirements apply:

Work Rights: You must have unrestricted work rights in Australia for the duration of this appointment to apply. Visa sponsorship is not available for this appointment.





Questions?

For more information about this opportunity, please contact Professor Gita Mishra ([email protected] ). For application queries, please contact [email protected] stating the job reference number (R-38467) in the subject line.





Want to Apply?

To submit an application for this role, go to the UQ Careers portal and use the Apply button.

All applicants must upload the following documents in order for your application to be considered:



Resume

Cover letter Responses to the 'About You' section

Applications close Wednesday 12th June 2024 at 11.00pm AEST (R-38467). Please note that interviews have been tentatively scheduled for Monday 24th June 2024.





Other Information



At UQ we know that our greatest strengths come from our diverse mix of colleagues, this is reflected in our ongoing commitment to creating an environment focused on equity, diversity and inclusion . We ensure that we are always attracting, retaining and promoting colleagues who are representative of the diversity in the broader community, whether that be gender identity, LGBTQIA+, cultural and/or linguistic, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples, or people with a disability. Accessibility requirements and/or adjustments can be directed to [email protected] .