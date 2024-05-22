Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian IFV Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the approaches to Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, fighters with Ukraine's Steel Border brigade have destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with first-person-view (FPV) drones.
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service posted a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Using three FPV drones, the brigade's fighters inflicted fire damage on an infantry fighting vehicle of the invaders. The enemy IFV was burnt to the ground," the post reads. Read also:
Ukraine stabilizes battlefield situation in Vovchansk area
Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
