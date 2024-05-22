               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shrimp Jesus And An AI-Run Dead Internet


5/22/2024 12:11:27 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) If you search“shrimp Jesus” on Facebook, you might encounter dozens of images of artificial intelligence (AI) generated crustaceans meshed in various forms with a stereotypical image of Jesus Christ.

Some of these hyper-realistic images have garnered more than 20,000 likes and comments. So what exactly is going on here?

The“dead internet theory” has an explanation: AI and bot-generated content has surpassed the human-generated internet. But where did this idea come from and does it have any basis in reality?

What is the dead internet theory?

The dead internet theory essentially claims that activity and content on the internet, including social media accounts, are predominantly being created and automated by artificial intelligence agents.

These agents can rapidly create posts alongside AI-generated images designed to farm engagement (clicks, likes, comments) on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. As for shrimp Jesus, it appears AI has learned it's the current, latest mix of absurdity and religious iconography to go viral.

But the dead internet theory goes even further. Many of the accounts that engage with such content also appear to be managed by artificial intelligence agents. This creates a vicious cycle of artificial engagement, one that has no clear agenda and no longer involves humans at all.


Shrimp Jesus And An AI-Run Dead Internet Image

An example of a shrimp Jesus image on Facebook with no caption or context information included in the post. Image: Facebook

Asia Times

