Azerbaijani Wrestlers Take 2 Gold, 2 Bronze On Second Day Of European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of the U-23 European Wrestling Championship endedyesterday with another success for Azerbaijan's U-23 wrestlers inBaku. Good news came from the evening session of the competition onthe second day of the event about the Azerbaijani Greco-Romanwrestlers in 55, 63, 77, 87, and 130 kg finishing with medals.

Azernews reports referring to the AzerbaijanWrestling Federation that the national team won 2 gold and 2 bronzemedals.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won against Ukrainian Ivan Stefanskywith a score of 7:0 and opened our medal account and rose to the3rd step of the podium.

Ziya Babashov (63 kg) won the U-23 European Championship bybeating Moldavian Vitaly Yeriomenko with a minimal margin (3:2) inthe final match, which took place in a tight fight.

Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) also fulfilled the expectations placed onhim. In the decisive match, our compatriot, who did not give anychance to Turkish Yüksel Sarichiçek (10:1), won the main prize inthe U-23 European Championship for the 2nd time.

Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), who eliminated Romanian Patrick Gorda(4:3) in the consolation match during the day session, won a bronzemedal in the next similar competition by defeating Belarusian IlyaMialeshchik (4:1) in the last match.