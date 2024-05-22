Azerbaijani Wrestlers Take 2 Gold, 2 Bronze On Second Day Of European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of the U-23 European Wrestling Championship endedyesterday with another success for Azerbaijan's U-23 wrestlers inBaku. Good news came from the evening session of the competition onthe second day of the event about the Azerbaijani Greco-Romanwrestlers in 55, 63, 77, 87, and 130 kg finishing with medals.
Azernews reports referring to the AzerbaijanWrestling Federation that the national team won 2 gold and 2 bronzemedals.
Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won against Ukrainian Ivan Stefanskywith a score of 7:0 and opened our medal account and rose to the3rd step of the podium.
Ziya Babashov (63 kg) won the U-23 European Championship bybeating Moldavian Vitaly Yeriomenko with a minimal margin (3:2) inthe final match, which took place in a tight fight.
Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) also fulfilled the expectations placed onhim. In the decisive match, our compatriot, who did not give anychance to Turkish Yüksel Sarichiçek (10:1), won the main prize inthe U-23 European Championship for the 2nd time.
Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), who eliminated Romanian Patrick Gorda(4:3) in the consolation match during the day session, won a bronzemedal in the next similar competition by defeating Belarusian IlyaMialeshchik (4:1) in the last match.
MENAFN22052024000195011045ID1108242735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.