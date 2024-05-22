Heatwave Alert LIVE Updates: North India On Red Alert, Maximum Temperature To Soar Upto 47 Degrees

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Heatwave Alert LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday of an impending severe heatwave across several states in North India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The warning comes after a scorching May 21, when maximum temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these regions weather office stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 25. Additionally, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24 out all the LIVE updates on heatwave alert here,
