Nvidia results highlight investor expectations, market sentiment

(MENAFN) As August unfolds, it’s clear that the markets are still in their summer lull, a characteristic of the Northern Hemisphere’s seasonal trading patterns. 2024 exemplifies this trend well, with market activity subdued and investor focus shifting to specific highlights, such as Nvidia's earnings report. Traditionally, August is a quieter month for financial markets, and this year is no exception, reflecting a typical summer slowdown.



The yen trade, which stirred some interest a few weeks ago, is now a distant memory, underscoring the transient nature of market trends during this period. Bond and currency markets continue to reflect exaggerated fears of an impending U.S. economic slowdown, but the real spectacle of the summer has been the intense focus on Nvidia. As one of the most valuable companies globally, Nvidia’s earnings results are being treated with a significance akin to major U.S. economic indicators like inflation or employment data.



Nvidia’s performance, which saw a remarkable doubling of revenue to USD30 billion for the three months ending in July, was expected to reach USD32.5 billion in the following quarter. Despite these impressive figures, the company’s stock fell about 6 percent in after-market trading. This decline was driven by investor disappointment over slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter projections, revealing the heavy weight of investor expectations. Analysts, including those from UBS, found this reaction excessive, highlighting the disproportionate impact of Nvidia’s results on market sentiment and investor behavior.



MENAFN02092024000045015682ID1108626265