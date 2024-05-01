Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Plays Bhairava For IPL 2024'S New Promo; Check Out The Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas donned his Bhairava appearance from his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, for a new IPL 2024 promotion. On
Tuesday, a commercial aired on television. In
the promotion, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas advertised the forthcoming
'Maha Match of the Week'.
This
week's
matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The
match
is scheduled
to take place on Saturday, May 3.
In the trailer, Prabhas goes across a futuristic set dressed in his armour and discusses cricket.
"Cricket is like war. Hold
your breath, this
is the
IPL's
biggest match.
"Play today to prepare for tomorrow,"
he advises. Watch
the video below.
The new trailer came only days after a teaser, poster, and release date for Kalki 2898 AD
were revealed. Prabhas
appeared for the poster alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The
new image drew
everyone's
attention, with some social media users comparing it to Dune.
Also Read:
Did you know Salman Khan was to buy Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat?
During a recent event, a student asked Nag why his film resembled Dune and whether there were any parallels. The
student said,
“Project K (the
film's
working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the
art work.”
To this,
Nag Ashwin replied,
“It's
because of the sand.
They
(another student) noticed the film has sand in it,
no?
Basically,
whenever
there's
sand,
it'll
look like Dune.”
Earlier, Nag talked about the
film's
motivation at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He
said,
“The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It
spans 6000 years in time. We
tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”
Also Read:
'Ramayana': Lara Dutta opens up on playing 'Kaikeyi'
Although the filmmakers have
yet to provide
any information about
Deepika's
part in the film, it is widely assumed that she would play
Prabhas'
wife. The
actress will most likely portray
Padma. As
per the Vedas, Padma is
Lord
Kalki's
wife. However, Nag Ashwin has not responded to the speculations.
MENAFN01052024007385015968ID1108162449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.