Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Plays Bhairava For IPL 2024'S New Promo; Check Out The Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas donned his Bhairava appearance from his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, for a new IPL 2024 promotion. On

Tuesday, a commercial aired on television. In

the promotion, which was also uploaded on Reddit by a social media user, Prabhas advertised the forthcoming

'Maha Match of the Week'.

This

week's

matchup pits the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The

match

is scheduled

to take place on Saturday, May 3.

In the trailer, Prabhas goes across a futuristic set dressed in his armour and discusses cricket.

"Cricket is like war. Hold

your breath, this

is the

IPL's

biggest match.

"Play today to prepare for tomorrow,"

he advises. Watch

the video below.

The new trailer came only days after a teaser, poster, and release date for Kalki 2898 AD

were revealed. Prabhas

appeared for the poster alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The

new image drew

everyone's

attention, with some social media users comparing it to Dune.

During a recent event, a student asked Nag why his film resembled Dune and whether there were any parallels. The

student said,

“Project K (the

film's

working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the

art work.”

To this,

Nag Ashwin replied,

“It's

because of the sand.

They

(another student) noticed the film has sand in it,

no?

Basically,

whenever

there's

sand,

it'll

look like Dune.”

Earlier, Nag talked about the

film's

motivation at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He

said,

“The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It

spans 6000 years in time. We

tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.”

Although the filmmakers have

yet to provide

any information about

Deepika's

part in the film, it is widely assumed that she would play

Prabhas'

wife. The

actress will most likely portray

Padma. As

per the Vedas, Padma is

Lord

Kalki's

wife. However, Nag Ashwin has not responded to the speculations.