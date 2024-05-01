Farooq, Mehbooba Attack ECI Over Postponement Of Election In Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat

Dr Abdullah maintained that they have the full support of people of the constituency.“See, it was not up to us (to defer the elections). The Election Commission has deferred it. Congratulations to them,” Abdullah told reporters in reply to a question about the postponement of elections on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

In reply to another question about the party's strength in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat and the prospects of its victory, he said,“I can only say this, I have full faith in the people. We have full faith in Allah.”

NC candidate and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmed took also took a potshot at the ECI and claimed he had not seen such an example of the deferring of polls in the history of elections.

“There is no example in history that elections have been deferred. I have never heard such an example that elections were postponed due to a mere landslide. This has happened for the first time. It is an undemocratic step,” Altaf told reporters here.

He alleged people's anger against the system will further increase.“There is no justification for such a step. The seat carved out after delimitation by joining people of Anantnag with Rajouri-Poonch belt is injustice and cruelty. People have already felt it. They are unhappy over it. It is just an excuse,” he added.

The elections to the redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, which was slated to go to polls on May 7, were postponed to May 25 by the Election Commission.

This comes after several leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari, and others, had approached the Election Commission requesting the rescheduling of polls to the seat due to adverse weather conditions.

The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather, and accessibility to the region, which covers parts of south Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

The official notification said that the polls will be held on May 25.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase on May 7 to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti, who is facing a challenge from NC's Mian Altaf. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile,Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for deferring the polls on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir administration of filing a“wrong” report to justify the postponement of the elections.

Mufti, who is the PDP candidate from the constituency, said these elections are a reply of the people to the government of India that the decision taken by them to abrogate article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories is not acceptable to them.

“They (ECI) extended the election date, making it difficult for me (to campaign). The poor (party) workers are paying from their pockets and campaigning for us. Now they will have to work for 25 more days,” Mufti told the people during a roadshow on the outskirts of Rajouri.

The PDP president, on the campaign trail in the Rajouri-Poonch belt which is a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, questioned the officials, alleging they have not revealed why they delayed the polls.

“We want to know the reason. Are these officers also in league with the ECI? We want to know. They have given a wrong report (to ECI),” she added.

Hitting out at the BJP for“instilling” fear among the electorate, she said,“In a video which went viral yesterday, one BJP leader was seen threatening the people that if you do not vote for a proxy candidate, the situation will become similar to what it was in 1947.”

She said looking at the enthusiasm of the people in the constituency, she has full confidence that they will come out to vote for her on May 25. She will come to hear their problems in the future, but at present she needs their support to ensure that she reaches Parliament and raise their voice, she said.

Mufti emphasised the significance of the current election, saying,“It is not meant for power or roads. It is about the decision taken in 2019, which we believe was wrong.”

This election is against the central government's decision and sending a clear message that the decision (to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union territories) taken by it has not been accepted by the people, she added.

“Our identity, our land, our jobs, our sand - they want to snatch away everything from us. The Jammu and Kashmir people will not accept that.

“I am here to seek votes from you. Mufti Sayeed had a deep connection with this region. In keeping with that relation, you vote for me,” she added.

Responding to queries about contesting from Srinagar instead of the current seat which covers widespread and far-flung areas, she said her father and former chief minister Sayeed and she have a deep love for the region.

She said her relationship with the people of the region began when the situation there was very bad.

“I visited Thanamandi when there was a fire. The people had fled their homes. I want you to vote for me and bring victory.”

Mian Altaf is the main contestant fielded against Mufti in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

