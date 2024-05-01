Azerbaijan To Expand Cooperation With Uzbekistan In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During his working visit to Uzbekistan, the Minister of Economyof Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Shukhrat Vafayev, theDirector of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development. Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's EconomyMinister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote this on his X social account.

"Our discussions primarily focused on the prospects of jointlyimplemented projects and the operations of theAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company. Additionally, weexchanged views on expanding cooperation in various sectors,including industry, production, digitalization, tourism, andinfrastructure," the minister said.