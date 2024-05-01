Azerbaijan To Expand Cooperation With Uzbekistan In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
During his working visit to Uzbekistan, the Minister of Economyof Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Shukhrat Vafayev, theDirector of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development. Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's EconomyMinister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote this on his X social account.
"Our discussions primarily focused on the prospects of jointlyimplemented projects and the operations of theAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company. Additionally, weexchanged views on expanding cooperation in various sectors,including industry, production, digitalization, tourism, andinfrastructure," the minister said.
MENAFN01052024000195011045ID1108161743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.