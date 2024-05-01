6Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue Kicks Off Second Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The second plenary session of the 6th World Forum onIntercultural Dialogue centred on the theme“IntergenerationalDialogue: Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation andInterconnectivity”.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that thesession was moderated by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, HighRepresentative for UNAOC.

The speakers, including Hana Mbida, News Generation AgainstHate, Atif Rashid, Empowering Dialogue and Interfaith Networks,Gracian Mkandawire, Global Sports Programme, and others, sharedtheir experiences and suggestions regarding the fight againstviolence and extremism with the participants of the event.

Leyla Hasanova, Youth Climate Champion for COP29, noted that oneof the principal goals of this group established during COP28 wasto ensure youth rights, especially children. She emphasised thattheir central goal at COP29 is to make young voices heard andsupport their contribution to environmental protection.

The plenary session continued with extensive discussions.

The Forum, organised by the government of Azerbaijan inpartnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, andCultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Alliance ofCivilisations (UNAOC), the World Tourism Organisation (WTO), andthe Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation(ICESCO), brings together 700 distinguished guests representingmore than 100 countries.

High-level officials, heads of parliament, religious leaders,scholars, journalists, and participants from diverse ethnic andcultural backgrounds came together to advance peace and globalsecurity through meaningful dialogue.

The three-day Forum will feature 4 plenary sessions and 12 paneldiscussions on topics such as education, youth, climate change,artificial intelligence, protection of cultural heritage, illegalmigration and other areas.

The Forum participants will visit the territories of Azerbaijanliberated from the 30-year-long occupation. The Forum will alsofeature special panel sessions scheduled to be held in Aghdam andShusha. This is also a good opportunity to provide a platform toappeal to the international community from the liberatedterritories of Azerbaijan.