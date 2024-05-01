Ministry Of Energy Launches 'Month Of Excellence'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources launched "Month of Excellence," with activities scheduled to run throughout the current month of May.Speaking in the launching ceremony, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, praised level of improvement, development and achievements made under the ministry workers' efforts, in cooperation with sector partners, which reflects "positively" on the Kingdom.Kharabsheh said "Month of Excellence" reflects the ministry's continued policy embraced over previous years, noting that this step coincides with the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's accession to the Throne, as it completed multiple projects during this period.In implementation of the month's activities, he said a series of scientific day lectures were launched on Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO), which focused on maintaining its services and operations of Jthe Kingdom's seismic monitoring stations, and introducing preventive measures in emergency cases, as participants visited JSO's headquarters for this purpose.The month's agenda also featured an initiative to distribute energy-saving LED bulbs on occasion of International Workers Day to public sanitation workers from municipalities of Bireen, Hashimiya, and Zarqa in Zarqa governorate, aimed to disseminate awareness of importance of rationalizing energy.