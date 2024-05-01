Former Wales And Spurs Winger Medwin Dies At 91

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Former Wales international Terry Medwin, who won the league and cup double with Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61, has died at the age of 91, the club announced on Wednesday.

"The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Terry Medwin," Tottenham said in a statement posted on X.

"Terry was part of our double-winning side in 1961 and made 215 appearances in all competitions, scoring 72 goals.

"Our thoughts are with Terry's family and friends at this impossibly sad time."

Swansea-born Medwin began his career at his hometown club and made his Wales debut in 1953.

Medwin won 30 caps for Wales and played at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Brazil.

Medwin's winner in the 2-1 victory over Hungary was Wales' last goal at a World Cup until Gareth Bale converted a penalty at the 2022 tournament.

A versatile forward who could play in all positions across the front line, Medwin joined Tottenham in 1956.

He made 15 appearances in the 60-61 season when Spurs became the first English team in the 20th century to win the double of league championship and FA Cup.

He also played in the following year's FA Cup final win over Burnley.