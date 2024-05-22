Boat capsizes in India’s Ujani Dam, 6 feared dead

(MENAFN) Late Tuesday evening, tragedy struck in the southwestern state of Maharashtra, India, as a boat carrying seven individuals capsized in the backwaters of Ujani dam.



Among the passengers were two children, heightening the gravity of the situation. According to local authorities, the incident unfolded against the backdrop of inclement weather, with rains and strong winds lashing the area.



The boat, which was reportedly on its routine voyage ferrying passengers between two villages in Pune district, encountered distressing circumstances leading to its overturning. In spite of efforts to ensure the safety of those onboard, only one person managed to swim to safety. The fate of the remaining six individuals remained uncertain, as they were feared to have drowned in the tumultuous waters.



In response to the calamity, both the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force mobilized rescue operations to locate and retrieve those submerged.



The collaborative efforts aimed to swiftly address the emergency and provide assistance to any survivors while also recovering the bodies of those lost in the tragic accident. As the community grapples with this devastating event, the authorities remain committed to conducting thorough investigations and extending support to the affected families during this challenging time.

