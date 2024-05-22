ADY Ready To Manage Cargo Flow From Turkiye And Azerbaijan To China

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is prepared to assist in managing themovement of cargo from Turkiye and Azerbaijan to China in thewest-east direction, Azernews reports.

This commitment was affirmed during a meeting between ADYChairman Rovshan Rustamov, currently on an official visit to thePeople's Republic of China, and Liu Jenfang, Chairman of the statecorporation "Chinese Railways."

The parties engaged in extensive talks on present and futurecooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese railways, addressingmutual concerns and interests.

Rustamov underscored the significance of the Middle Corridordiscussions in high-level meetings between the two nations,highlighting the expanding relations not only in railway transportbut across various sectors.

The ADY delegation presented Azerbaijani projects enhancing theMiddle Corridor's development, showcasing recent achievements andupcoming opportunities. Notably, cargo transportation via theMiddle Corridor surged by 35% in the first four months of this yearcompared to 2023, with 60 block trains dispatched from the Chineseport of Xi'an. Additionally, efforts to restore cargotransportation along the BTQ railway line are underway, with ananticipated annual capacity of 5 million tons.

The meeting concluded with a thorough examination of existingchallenges in the Middle Corridor and collaborative strategies toaddress them.