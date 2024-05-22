IOM declares 80K illegal migrants voluntarily deport Libya since 2015

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) disclosed that a total of 80,000 illegal migrants have been voluntarily repatriated from Libya to their countries of origin since 2015 as part of the IOM's Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program.



Among the repatriated migrants, the group included 2,733 individuals identified as victims of human trafficking, 843 unaccompanied or separated children, and 5,144 migrants with medical requirements, as outlined in the statement.



The repatriation process is designed to ensure that returning migrants receive post-arrival reception assistance in their respective countries of return. Additionally, the program offers comprehensive reintegration support through individual reintegration assistance packages, encompassing economic, social, and psychosocial support measures, as highlighted in the statement.



"IOM Libya's staff work around the clock to assist vulnerable migrants in Libya who are in need of urgent protection assistance. Enabling migrants to make informed choices and ensuring their right to return home is advocated for, the VHR program offers a glimmer of hope in the face of extreme adversity," Tauhid Pasha, IOM Libya's acting chief of mission, stated.



Since the downfall of the regime led by the late Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has emerged as a primary departure point for a significant number of illegal immigrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea in their bid to reach the shores of Europe.

