Thyroid Disease: 8 Tips To Maintain Physical And Mental Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Individuals diagnosed with Thyroid are prone to face a host of physical and mental health-related symptoms. One can experience changes in weight, sensitivity to temperatures, anxiety, variation in menstrual cycle for women, and fatigue among others.



Here are a few steps that

can be taken

to achieve overall well-being –

It is crucial to seek the advice of your medical professional before starting any exercise. Some exercises may aggravate your existing condition, so always check with your doctor to understand which exercises suit you.Start building your exercise routine with exercises that require minimum effort. Try warm-up routines like light stretching or walking before actually starting with exercises. Low-impact exercises are the best choice for individuals starting with exercises.Exercises may differ depending on various factors, such as an individual's health, type of Thyroid, health goals, etc. Experts recommend yoga, swimming, jogging, running, brisk walking, cycling, dancing, Zumba, tai-chi, strength training, etc. This will help your body feel more energized. Choose physical activities you can enjoy, and you can even try mixing different types of exercises to build a routine.Keep up the habit of exercising regularly.Try inviting friendsto joinfora workout session orenrolin a unique class to get your body moving.Putting on a good playlist can also serve as a motivation to work out.One can also opt for activities such as gardening or hiking to nearby places. The sources also suggest a more fun way to add physical activity – kayaking, skiing or taking horse riding lessons.Incorporating a healthy diet is important when exercising. Add vegetables, legumes, healthy nuts, seeds, fruits, yoghurt, seafood, berries, and protein sources for a well-balanced approach. Consult your healthcare professional and keep them in the loop regarding your dietary choices. Also, check for any allergies associated with certain food types that may worsen your condition.It is best to avoid processed and junk food high in refined product content. Limiting or restricting alcohol intake is recommended for thyroid patients.Overall maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help manage thyroid-related problems andtoimprove health.Besidesphysical activity, it also includes reducing stress on your body. Practice stress management techniques like breathing exercises, meditation, journaling and listening to calming sounds like white noise.Lastly make resting well and sleeping sound a priority to help the body recover.Thiswill help maintain energy levels and to function more actively throughout the day.

-Dr Vrinda

Agarwal

Consultant Endocrinologist CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills Hyderabad

