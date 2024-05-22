Myanmar pilgrims celebrate Kason traditional water pouring festival

(MENAFN) Myanmar's pilgrims gathered at the Shwedagon Pagoda to partake in the time-honored Kason water pouring festival, which took place on Wednesday.



The festival, now celebrating its 41st year, is an annual event organized by the pagoda's board of trustees, as highlighted by U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, during an interview with a Chinese news agency.



Central to the festival is the veneration of the Bodhi tree, regarded as the spiritual companion of Lord Buddha. Rituals involving the pouring of water are conducted to offer cooling and tranquility to the tree, particularly during the sweltering hot season, he explained.



Myint Sein, 50, stated, "I came here with my family. Today is a special occasion for Buddhists. On this day, Myanmar people visit pagodas and perform good deeds like releasing fish and birds."



Tin Tin, 80, said, "I came to the pagoda with my family to participate in the Kason water pouring festival because today is Kason Full Moon Day, a noble day for Buddhists. I wish all the people across the country peace and prosperity."



Kason Full Moon Day, often referred to as Buddha Day, is a momentous occasion that marks the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Buddha, all believed to have transpired on this auspicious day. It holds profound religious significance, attracting throngs of devotees to pagodas, temples, monasteries, and stupas throughout the country. Here, participants partake in acts of benevolence and engage in religious rites and rituals as expressions of reverence and devotion.

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108243706