UN: intercommunal clashes in DR Congo result in dozens of deaths

(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Tuesday that dozens of civilians have lost their lives in intercommunal clashes over land in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this month. The violence has primarily affected the northeastern province of Tshopo, where aid workers are actively assisting the injured and displaced.



According to OCHA, the ongoing clashes, which have been occurring since February 2023, have resulted in the deaths of 740 civilians and the displacement of 75,000 individuals in Kisangani, the provincial capital of Tshopo. The situation has created urgent humanitarian needs, particularly in the areas of food, shelter, and healthcare for those displaced by the violence.



An assessment conducted by an OCHA-led team identified these critical needs among the affected population. The agency has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to bring an end to the violence, ensure the protection of civilians, and seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict in the DRC.



The escalation of intercommunal clashes and the resulting loss of life underscore the pressing need for immediate humanitarian intervention and coordinated efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. The DRC's stability and the well-being of its civilian population depend on the swift and effective response of national and international actors to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and prevent further suffering.

