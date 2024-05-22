Ireland aligns with Norway, Spain in recognizing Palestine as state

(MENAFN) In a significant and symbolic move, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced on Wednesday that Ireland would formally recognize Palestine as a state, aligning with Norway and Spain in this pivotal decision. Speaking from Dublin, the Irish capital, Harris underscored the collective commitment of these nations to take the requisite national steps to effectuate this recognition. He expressed confidence that other countries would follow suit in the coming weeks, highlighting the profound importance of such action in fostering peace and stability in the region.



Prime Minister Harris emphasized Ireland's steadfast belief that enduring peace can only be attained through the genuine self-determination of the Palestinian people. He drew poignant attention to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Palestinians endure immense suffering, hardship, and deprivation. Characterizing the conditions as a humanitarian catastrophe of staggering proportions, Harris stressed the urgent need to address the unfolding crisis with resolve and compassion.



Harris's remarks underscore Ireland's deep-seated concern for the well-being and dignity of the Palestinian population. By formally recognizing Palestine as a state, Ireland aims to amplify the international community's support for the Palestinian cause and its quest for statehood. This decision reflects Ireland's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice, human rights, and self-determination for all peoples, particularly those enduring protracted conflict and hardship.

