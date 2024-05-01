Jasmine Bhasin Enjoys A Swing In Secret Beach In Mauritius, Calls It 'Paradise'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin on Wednesday shared a glimpse of a secret beach in Mauritius, calling it 'paradise', and saying that she didn't want to leave the island.

Jasmine, who participated in 'Bigg Boss 14', was on a holiday with her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine dropped a new Reel video from her adventurous vacation, in which she can be seen wearing a knee-length breezy red dress, which she paired with slippers.

The visuals show Jasmine running on the white sand towards the mesmerising beach. The video also features her enjoying a swing on the beach.

The post was captioned: "Paradise... Secret beach @anantaraikomauritius was my favourite spot..."

Commenting on the video, Aly said: "Videographer is so good na". To which Jasmine replied: "best videography and editor. What would I do without you".

On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', has Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale di' in the kitty.