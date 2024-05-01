Zelensky's Chief Of Staff, South Korea's National Security Advisor Discuss Preparations For Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the new Director of the National Security Office under the President of the Republic of Korea, Chang Ho-jin, have discussed the holding of the inaugural Peace Summit.

That's according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

Yermak informed Chang about preparations for the Peace Summit and thanked Korea for its participation in several working groups on the implementation of certain points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"We are counting on the Republic of Korea's assistance in involving a wide range of countries from the Global South in the Peace Summit," Yermak said.

Both parties also coordinated joint actions in the context of upcoming international events, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

President: Path to just peace may begin in June

The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to create favorable conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as "a concrete road map for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he has precise intelligence information that Russia not just wants to disrupt the Peace Summit but also has a specific plan.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine