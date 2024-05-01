Arab League Criticizes Western Media Bias, Calls For Practicing Integrity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Arab League criticized the blatant bias of western media often citing legitimate right of self-defense while overlooking the horrendous criminal acts of Israeli occupation forces.

The league, in a statement issued on Wednesday on occasion of World Press Freedom Day falling on May 3, commented on the flagrant violation of international law stipulations, asserting necessity of ensuring safety of reports in aggravated areas.

The statement proposed that this is an occasion to reflect on the humanitarian and moral ramifications of the devastating war in Gaza, and the questions it poses on integrity and transparency of western outlets.

Western media, often hailing itself a paragon of universal morals and principles, did not hesitate in adopting false Israeli occupation narrative, stated the league.

The statement also indicated that media outlets and digital platforms are effective instruments in building trust between governments, and democratizing right of communication and access to data.

Media outlets also takes on an influential role in forming public opinion, spreading principles of peace, renouncing violence and extremism all to arrive at sustainable development.

The Arab bloc underlined necessity of creating a suitable atmosphere for the practice of freedoms, including freedom of press and media, to generate Arab media that corresponds to interest of citizens, that is also in favor of principles of peace, justice, and gender equality.

Furthermore, it called for seizing the opportunity to establish true and honest journalism, with its message and practices inspired by international charters and professional guidelines to create a more independent, open and multifaceted platform.

The statement mentioned that as per initiative of Arab League Secretary General, Ahmad Abulgheit, Arab information ministers are set to examine including the electoral dimension within Arab charter during upcoming session by the end of the month.

This is to reinforce vital role of media, guaranteeing freedom of expression, committing to principles of transparency and neutrality, steering away from false news, and seeking information from source specifically in times of crises. (end)

mfm









MENAFN01052024000071011013ID1108161254