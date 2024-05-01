Azerbaijan's State Border Services Report On Violations In Last Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's border guards detained 26 trespassers in April2024, Azernews reports.

10 of them were citizens of Azerbaijan, seven of Iran, five ofAfghanistan, three of Pakistan, and one of India.

It was reported that 12 people were detained while trying tocross the state border with a fake date stamp, forged passport, anda document belonging to someone else as part of measures to combatillegal migration.

874 people were detained for violating the rules of the borderregime, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime measures, 275 wanted persons weredetained by the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies and handedover to the relevant authorities, 495 persons were prohibited fromleaving the country; and 15 persons were prevented from enteringthe country.

As a result of measures to combat the illegal circulation ofnarcotic drugs, 90 kilogrammes, 951 grammes of narcotic drugs, and1,622 pills, which are considered to be powerful drugs containingnarcotics, were detected and removed from circulation.

As a result of anti-smuggling measures, contraband with a totalvalue of 1 million 203 thousand 235 manats, including medicines,alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products, was detained.